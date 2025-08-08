Two Zamfara policemen, seven vigilantes missing after clashing against bandits

Two policemen and seven vigilante members have been declared missing following a fierce clash with bandits during a joint security operation in Zamfara State, aimed at flushing out armed groups from a troubled part of the region.

It was learnt that the insurgents had launched a raid, abducting several villagers before security operatives responded swiftly.

During the operation, four kidnapped residents were rescued by the joint security forces. However, the fate of the missing officers and vigilantes remains uncertain, as they have not been seen since the clash.

A security source disclosed that contact was lost with the personnel after the encounter, raising concerns about their safety and whereabouts.

According to the source, the violent exchange between the bandits and security forces occurred late Thursday night on the outskirts of Adabka Village, in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing to find the missing personnel and any captives,” the security insider said.

Zamfara continues to grapple with frequent attacks from bandit gangs, posing a constant threat to both local communities and security forces.

This latest incident highlights the persistent insecurity in Zamfara State and the daily dangers faced by those working to restore peace.