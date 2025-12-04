Two Zamfara lawmakers resign from APC over party crisis

Shamsudeen Basko and Nura Dahiru, the members representing Talata-Mafara North and Birnin-Magaji Constituencies respectively in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, have resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two lawmakers, in their separate letters, stated that they were leaving the APC due to internal crises and leadership challenges within the party.

Their letters of resignation, dated December 3, were read during plenary on Thursday by the Speaker, Bilyaminu Moriki.

In his letter, Basko said he was quitting the party as a result of persistent crises, internal divisions, and poor leadership, according to Channels Television.

He also claimed that members of the party at both the state and local government levels had been sidelined.

Basko therefore stated that continuing as a member of the APC no longer aligned with his personal and political convictions or the interests of his constituents.

For his part, Dahiru said that leaving the APC would give him the opportunity to pursue causes that better represent the aspirations of the people he serves.

Both lawmakers expressed gratitude to the APC for past opportunities while formally requesting that their letters be recorded as official notifications of their exit.

Meanwhile, moments after tendering his resignation, Nura Dahiru announced his defection to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State, further deepening the political realignment within the state assembly.