Two worshippers die during church stampede in Lagos

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead and dozens of others sustained varying degrees of injuries during a stampede at a church in Alimosho Local Government, Lagos State.

The two worshippers were among the five worshippers that became unconscious and were rushed to the hospital after they fell at the Pastor Odekunle Epaphras Prayer Ministries’ programme in the council.

It was learnt that the tragedy occurred at the venue of the Ministery’s monthly prayer session organised on Ewenla Street, along Ikotun-Idimu Road when worshippers, who had outnumbered the venue capacity, jostled for space.

Due to the huge crowd, the church decided to organise different sessions, in other to allow everyone that had come for the programme to have access to the pastor and he prays for them before leaving for their homes.

Eyewitnesses narrated that trouble started after the crowd waiting for the second service scrambled to enter the venue immediately after the first session ended without allowing the first set of worshippers to exit the venue which led to a stampede.

Other members claim that when the church initially started to host the service at the expansive facility, it conducted only one service, it later increased the services to three as attendance grew rapidly.

The Lagos Police Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development, explained that five unconscious persons were rushed to the hospital opposite the scene of the stampede.

Hundeyin added that three worshippers were resuscitated by the medical experts at the facility while two persons were pronounced dead by the doctors.

The Guild gathered that the Epaphras was immediately arrested by the Ikotun Police Station but was later released on bail by the law enforcement agency.

