Two women die inside collapsed church building in Osun

No fewer than two women were reported to have died and four others sustained varying degrees of injuries when the church building caved in Ikirun, Osun State.

It was learnt that the building under construction collapsed in the Eweta area of Ikirun while workers were still on site to complete the task for the day.

On Thursday, it was gathered that the building gave way at about 6:45 p.m and two persons including owner of the building died inside the ill-fated structure under construction, while four others were trapped under the rubble.

The trapped persons were rescued by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The spokesperson of the Osun NSCDC Command, Kehinde Adeleke, who confirmed the incident, said all four of the rescued persons were in critical condition at the time of writing.

“Two women died this morning, one of them being the owner of the building,” Adeleke said.