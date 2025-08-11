Two villagers die during clash over land in Yobe

Clashes between two rural communities over farmland ownership in Yobe, have resulted in the deaths of at least two villagers, with others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

The fighting marks an escalation of a long-standing ownership tussle between the two communities that dates back several years.

As learnt, the confrontation started as a casual disagreement before escalating into violence, with attackers from both villages wielding dangerous weapons against rival residents.

The clash took place between Azare and Zango villages in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Witnesses who spoke with security sources on Monday said the dispute had been dragging on for years without resolution.

According to locals, the attackers allegedly came from Azare and targeted Zango residents on their farms.

The victims were identified as Sani Makeri and Abdullahi Majitta, both from Zango village, with two others sustaining severe injuries and currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Bara.

“We have lived with this tension for a long time, but nobody thought it would lead to deaths,” a community member told a security source, urging the authorities to intervene decisively.

In the aftermath of the clash, a security source who wished to remain anonymous confirmed that an investigation is underway to track down all those involved in the attack and bring them to justice.