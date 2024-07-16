Two US nationals, four others die inside Thailand hotel

No fewer than six foreign nationals including two United States citizens, have been confirmed dead after they were found lifeless inside a luxury suite in Bangkok, Thailand’s capital.

Bodies of the six nationals were recovered inside a room by the Police following a call from the hotel staff who was at the room to render services.

As gathered, their bodies were discovered at about 10:30 GMT on Tuesday inside a room after lodging in different rooms.

The Thai police, in a statement released on Thursday, disclosed that tragedy occurred at the Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel.

According to the police, all six victims, who were of Vietnamese descent, with two carrying US passports, checked into Bangkok’s Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel at two separate times after arriving on Saturday and Sunday.

“This was not self-harm, but someone caused the deaths,” Thiti said, adding that police were tracing every step since they got off the plane. The group – three men and three women – checked into different rooms, but their bodies were found in one room, which did not show any signs of struggle”.

Eyewitnesses narrated that there had been a shooting at the five-star hotel but the police dismissed the claim, saying there was no evidence of gunfire.

Police Major General, Thiradech Thamsuthee, disclosed that a preliminary investigation revealed that the victims had been poisoned.

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, who visited the scene, has ordered a thorough investigation into the deaths, saying he does not want the case to affect the country’s image or have an impact on tourism.

He added that post-mortem examinations would be carried out to determine the circumstances surrounding their death.