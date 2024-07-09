Two US-based Nigerian teenage sisters drown at Coney Island beach

Two United State-based Nigerian teenage sisters have been pronounced dead after emergency officials recovered their bodies from New York’s Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn.

As gathered, the two sisters, 18-year-old Aisha Mohammed, and 17-year-old Zainab Mohammed, were seen entering the water minutes after a rain storm started and disappeared from other funseekers’ view at the beach.

It was learnt that after the rain storm started, most people at the beach took shelter, but the two young women went into the rough ocean water to have their last swim.

Eyewitnesses narrated that a man tried to stop them but he couldn’t swim either, prompting him to allow the deceased girls to have their wish.

It is unclear if the man knew the victims before querying their decision over the weekend when the tragedy occurred.

The teenage girls’ uncle, Tahir Mohammed, said: “They were just trying to have fun out there. (During this time) they thought they were just gonna (going to) have their last swim and come out. It was only their second time going to the beach”.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) disclosed that an emergency call for a water rescue occurred at around 8.10pm.

According to the police, Officers arrived on the scene with emergency responders from the department’s aviation, harbor, scuba units to search for the teens.

“Divers eventually pulled both the young women from the water and were both transported to New York City (NYC) Health and Hospitals in Coney Island where they were pronounced dead by medical experts attached to the facility. However, we have launched an investigation into the tragedy.