Two traffickers excretes 2.7kg cocaine at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has nabbed two drug traffickers who excreted a total of 191 pellets of cocaine and heroine weighing 2.7 kilogrammes.

The suspects, identifies as Chukwudi Destiny and Ezekiel Chibuzo were arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos State, on 10th and 16th of April 2021 respectively.

The Guild reports that this development comes barely two weeks after a Madrid, Spain-bound trafficker, Okonkwo Henry, excreted 113 wraps of Cocaine after his arrest.

As stated, one of the suspects, Destiny was apprehended by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives during the outward screening of passengers on Ethiopian airline to Italy, while Chibuzo was picked as he arrived Lagos from Brazil on board Qatar airline.

The NDLEA, Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development said that after the suspects arrest, their scan results proved positive to drug ingestion. He said the suspects were subsequently put under observation for further investigation.

Giving details after excretion observation, the Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Ahmadu Garba, said that “Destiny excreted 92 pellets of Heroin with a total weight of 1.300Kg, while Chibuzo excreted 99 wraps of Cocaine.”

Garba stated further that the Command had also intercepted heroin and other prohibited concealed for export. He said a Congolese, Kayembe Kamba Mazepy, and one other were also arrested.

“Also on April 12, during the inbound examination of consignments on Ethiopian airline cargo flight from South Africa, operatives at SAHCO import shed made a seizure of 11.550kg of Heroin cleverly packed and concealed in corn flakes cartons. Four clearing agents are in custody in connection to the seizure.

“A sting operation was executed on the address provided by one the suspects. In the process, a Congolese, Kayembe Kamba Mazepy was arrested. After his arrest, he mentioned another person who is to receive the parcel from him.

“On the strength of the information, another sting operation was conducted in the early hours of Saturday April 17, where the person that came to take delivery was arrested.

“This is just as officers at export shed of the airport have seized 822.950kg of khat leaves heading to UK and US,” the statement reads.

Reacting to the latest drug haul at the airport, NDLEA Chairman, Brig. General Buba Marwa (Retd), commended officers and men of the MMIA Command for their commitment to the nation’s crusade against illicit drugs.

“While I commend the officers and men of our MMIA Command, let me again warn unrepentant barons and traffickers that the game is up for them because we’ll continue to disrupt their criminal trade as part of efforts to secure our country and protect the future of our youths,” Marwa stated.