Two traders die after auto crash in South Korea

Two people have been confirmed dead alongside others severely injured following an auto crash which happened in a market in a South Korean community.

A truck driver was said to have rammed his vehicle into the commercial area causing the number of dead casualties alongside 19 others needing medical intervention due to sustained injuries causing disorder at the scene.

According to reports, the vehicle had reversed before surging forward over around 130 metres into narrow streets injuring victims believed to be 50 to 70 years old.

The police relayed that the sexagenarian truck driver has been held for interrogation for the mishap which happened in Bucheon yesterday.

”We have requested that traffic and forensic authorities analyse the vehicle’s event data recorder to help determine what happened, a police official said.

”The suspect has been placed on charges of causing death and injury under the Act on Special Cases of Traffic Accidents.” he stressed.