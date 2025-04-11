Two teenage football fans die during clash in Chile stadium

Two teenagers have been confirmed dead, following a confrontation between fans and police before Chilean club Colo Colo’s game against Brazilian Fortaleza in the Copa Libertadores.

The incident began when a police officer blocked around 100 fans from entering the Monumental Stadium in Santiago, sparking a confrontation that tragically resulted in the deaths of two young boys.

According to reports, the teens, a 13-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy, died at the scene, while several other fans sustained injuries of varying severity.

“What is known is that one of the fences crushed these two, and an investigation is underway into whether a police car was involved in the death,” said local prosecutor Francisco Morales.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, the South American football governing body, Conmebol, said it “deeply regrets the death of two fans near the Monumental Stadium”.

In a statement issued on Friday, the body expressed its “deepest condolences to their families and loved ones” and said “all information regarding the events that occurred inside and outside the stadium” will be sent to its disciplinary committee.

Meanwhile, the Chile Police General, Alex Bahamondes, said a police officer had been charged in the case and that “statements are being taken regarding the events”.