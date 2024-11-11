Two students, tricyclist die during auto crash in Lagos

No fewer than three persons have been confirmed dead after a Dangote truck (DCG-TM-028) rammed into a shopping complex in Lagos State.

Among the three deceased, two were students of Manpower Technical School and a commercial tricycle driver.

As gathered, the accident occurred after the truck experienced a brake failure while descending from Ita-Opo and crashed into the market in Epe Local Government Area of Lagos.

Aside from the building, the truck destroyed a commercial Tricycle and a Toyota Camry parked inside the complex.

Confirming the casualties, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Taofeeq Adebayo, disclosed that the deceased bodies have been recovered and transferred to the Epe General Hospital.

He said: “A harrowing incident unfolded today at Ayeyoro, Epe, leading to the tragic demise of three individuals.

“The calamity involved a Dangote truck (DCG-TM-028), which experienced a critical brake failure while descending from Ita-Opo.

“The out-of-control truck collided with a commercial tricycle popularly called Keke with number plate AGL 442 QC and a stationary Toyota Camry at the Ayeyoro traffic light before veering into the Ayetoro Market Complex in Epe.

“The unfortunate collision resulted in the fatalities of the tricycle driver and two students from Manpower Technical School”.

Earlier, the agency had released an 11-second video released by the agency, LASTMA officials were seen managing the traffic that may arise over the accident.

The agency said, “A fatal accident occurred due to a brake failure of a truck descending from Ita-Opo and hit a commercial Tricycle and a parked Toyota Camry, then also rammed into the Ayetoro Market/Complex.”

“Three lives were lost, and they’ve been taken to the morgue at Epe General Hospital.”

The agency said a tow truck was on the ground to evacuate the affected vehicles while traffic had been diverted.