Two students die in Calabar varsity examination stampede

No fewer than two students of the university of Calabar, have reportedly died following a stampede that occured at the University examination center.

The stampede occurred when students were trying to enter the examination hall, leading to a chaotic and disorganized scene.

The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the University community, happened on Tuesday at the Academic Publishing Center, during the CHM 101 where thousands of students had gathered to write their exams.

A source within the university told the Guild that two students were said to have died as a result of the stampede which left others with several degrees of injuries.

“A chaotic scene unfolded during the CHM 101 exams at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) due to inclement weather. The exams, scheduled for 7am, 9am, and 12pm, were delayed, resulting in a massive crowd and disorganized environment

“As students attempted to enter the exam venue, security personnel tried to restore order by forming a line. However, the situation escalated, with many students pushing to gain entry.

“Regrettably, several students fainted, became weak, or sustained injuries amidst the chaos.

“The main thing is that year one students had exams over 3k student are offering that course (CHEM 101) so the department fixed all of them one day which one yesterday and that caused a lot of issues the stampede was much which led to injuries also some student fainted, we heard that two students died, is everywhere the news is on campus that’s what everyone is saying but the issue of the two death is yet to be confirmed.”-The source said.

Confirming the incident, the Student Union Government President of the university, Blessing Alims told our Correspondent that the management is working hard to ensure that the incident doesn’t occur again.

“For the death, I cannot make comment for now I can’t tell you if someone died or not, but the university management is working hard to ensure that such a situation doesn’t repeat itself.”-She said.

Calls, and Whatapp messages put across to the Vice Chancellor Prof Florence Obi, were not responded to at the time of Filling this report.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Student Union Government President Blessing Alims, titled “Concern And Support Regarding The Sad Exam Incident That Occured On Campus” noted that the SUG is committed to the welfare of the student.

Blessing disclosed that her administration will work closely with the University Management to care and support those injured during the stampede.

The statement reads in part ” We are writing to express our deepest concern and sympathy to those affected by the unfortunate incident that occured today, 25th February, 2025 at the Academic publishing center incident during the Chemistry exam CH101.

“The entire Student Union Government is deeply disheartened by the events that unfolded and wishes to assure all students that we stand with you during this difficult time. Your safety and well-being remain our utmost priority, and we are committed to ensuring that such incidents are prevented in the future.

“We are actively collaborating closely with the university administration to ensure that those affected receive the necessary support and care.

Additional, We are advocating for the implementation of measures to safeguard against similar occurrences moving forward.

“To the Dean of Faculty and Head of Department affected, we respectfully urge you consider alternative assessment arrangements for students who were unable to complete their exams due to the incident. We kindly suggest exploring options for rescheduling or administering supplementary exams, rather than cancelling the exams outright for those who struggled and we’re able to write theirs.”