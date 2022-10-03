Two-storey shopping mall collapses in Oyo

Pharmaceutical drugs and other property worth millions of naira have been reported destroyed when a two-storey shopping mall collapsed around Bodija axis of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The shopping mall was said to have caved in minutes after the night security guard left the building to inspect the strange sounds that were been heard around the structure.

As gathered, the building caved in with goods worth million of naira trapped under it at about 2 am on Monday at Adabo junction in Ashi axis of Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

The head, Vigilante group for the community, Gbenga Adeagbo, narrated that before the building finally came down, there were several sounds emanating from it but they didn’t pay attention considering their perception about the structure status.

Adeagbo added that after the sound persisted, they begun to check and discovered that the strange sounds were emanating from the multi-million structure in the community.

He noted that a few minutes after he and the night security guard attached to the mall started inspecting the building that it caved in with goods already stock in it.

According to him, the building came down in phases with the second section of the mall collapsing about 30 minutes interval to each other.

