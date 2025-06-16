Two-storey building under construction collapse in Lagos

A two-storey building under construction collapsed during the decking process at No. 3 Craig Street, off Apata Road, Shomolu, Lagos, adding to the growing number of structural failures across the state.

The collapsed building was reportedly one of two structures under construction at the site.

According to eyewitnesses, the pillars of the failed structure fell onto the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Liberty Parish, located adjacent to the site. The church building was partially affected, but worshippers present at the time escaped unharmed.



The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident, stating that no casualties were recorded. The collapse occurred around 7:15 a.m. on Monday.

Oke-Osanyintolu noted that preliminary investigations by the agency’s Cobra Response Team indicated there were no victims trapped beneath the rubble.

He said, “Upon arrival of the agency’s response team at the scene, it was observed that a two-storey building under construction had collapsed during the decking process.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by the Cobra response team revealed that the collapsed structure was one of two structures being constructed at the site. The cause of the incident is yet to be determined at time of report.

“No life was lost and no injuries recorded as the workers reportedly escaped the scene unscathed before the arrival of emergency responders.

“The pillars of the collapsed building fell on a church (RCCG, LIBERTY PARISH at 5, Craig street) which was partially affected but no life was lost and no injuries sustained as worshippers in the church also escaped unscathed.

The Permanent Secretary added that investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the collapse and to prevent future occurrences.