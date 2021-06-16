Report on Interest
under logo

Philippines stops $10 billion airport contract with Chinese…

Okorie234

Algeria scraps customs duties, VAT on pharmaceutical…

The Guild

Oyetola lists students’ interests, others as motives behind…

The Guild
Metro

Two-storey building collapses in Lagos

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed that a Two-storey building in Oke-Arin, Lagos Island axis of the state has collapsed.

Scores of occupants were said to have escaped death after the structure located at 40, John Street, Idumota, near GTB building, Oke Arin branch located collapsed last night.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, LASEMA spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor, said that the affected two-storey building was undergoing controlled demolition when the incident happened.

He attributed the building collapse to poor weather, adding that only a portion of the structure collapse unexpectedly.

“It has been confirmed that there are no fatalities or casualties and that the affected building is already under the oversight of LABSCA,” he said in a terse statement made available to The Guild.

The Guild 2677 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: