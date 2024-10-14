Two-storey building collapse in Lagos

A two-storey building in the Orile Iganmu axis of Lagos State, has collapsed, sending shockwaves that put the entire community in panic.



Although casualty figures have not been confirmed, emergency responders are searching the rubbles to ensure everyone’s safety.



The ill-fated building caved in at about 11 a.m. on Monday, forcing many within the community particularly occupants of adjourning buildings to scamper for safety.