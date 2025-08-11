Two soldiers die fighting Boko Haram in Borno

Two Nigerian soldiers were killed during a joint counter-terrorism operation in Borno State, where ongoing Boko Haram attacks have left many residents dead, displaced, or abducted over the years.

The attack also left several soldiers wounded, while others were forced to abandon their posts in the chaos.

A military source said the assailants, armed with heavy weapons, overwhelmed the troops and destroyed military assets during the assault.

He revealed that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday at a battalion base in Rann, Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to the military source, the insurgents set armoured tanks ablaze and made away with an undisclosed quantity of ammunition.

“Two of our men lost their lives, and many others were injured during the fighting,” he narrated, pleading anonymity. “Some colleagues who escaped fled into Cameroon with their weapons after the base was overrun.”

The Guild reports that this latest attack comes months after 22 soldiers, including a commanding officer, were killed in Malam-Fatori, Abadam Local Government Area.

Despite official claims that Boko Haram has been weakened, the group continues to mount deadly raids across the North-East.

The insurgency, which began in 2009, has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states.