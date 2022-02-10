Two soldiers die during bomb blast in Colombia

No fewer than two soldiers have been confirmed dead while five others were left with varying degrees of injuries when a rebel’s motorized scooter exploded near the entrance to a military base in the city of Granada, Colombia.

The motorized scooter was said to have tried to enter the military base before exploding, and the soldier who died had blocked the vehicle from advancing farther into the compound when it blasted.

Confirming the incident to newsmen Yesterday, a local government official, Hernan Gomez, said that the attack was launched on the military facilities of Battalion 21 in the south-central region of Meta, adding that it was unexpected as it killed one soldier, a civilian and injured five soldiers.

“There was an attack on the military facilities of Battalion 21 in the south-central region of Meta. Unfortunately, one soldier and one civilian lost their lives and five additional soldiers were injured.” he said.

He disclosed that Granada authorities have declared a curfew until Thursday to allow investigations take place in order to unravel the perpetrators of the attack.

“We are not going to allow the Meta to be a war zone again,” he added.

According to General Antonio Beltran, he also confirmed that a motorized scooter tried to enter the military base before exploding, and the soldier who died had blocked the vehicle from advancing farther into the compound.

Beltran said the driver was a member of a dissident group that did not sign on to the 2016 Peace Agreement between the National Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (RAFC), a deal that led to the disarmament of about 7,000 rebels. About 2,500 fighters, without unified leadership, have rejected the peace accord.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

