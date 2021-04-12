Two soldiers die during Boko haram attack in Borno

No fewer than two soldiers and scores of terrorists were reported to have been killed during an attack on Boko Haram terrorists by troops of the Nigerian Army in Damasak, the headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State.

Aside from the deceased soldiers, three military officers were said to be currently on admission at the Military hospital in Maiduguri axis of the state.

Confirming the development, the Director, Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, disclosed that the incursion into Damsak by terrorists was repelled by troops supported by the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) on April 10, 2021.

Yerima, in the statement made available to newsmen on Monday, said the gallant troops engaged the terrorists with superior firepower both from the air and on the ground which compelled them to withdraw in disarray with several men and equipment casualty.

The director added that in another development, the troops of Sector 1, OPLD on picketing duty along road Ngwom-Mafa to Maiduguri yesterday, decisively neutralized seven members of the Boko Haram Terrorists group, who were lying in wait to attack the troop and other innocent citizens plying the busy road.

Yerima said, “The troops who have continued to dominate their areas with massive clearance patrols and ambushes sprang the surprise attack on the terrorists that have been menacing the peace and livelihood of the people in the area.

“In the encounter, seven terrorists were neutralized while five AK-47 rifles were recovered along with several other items. The terrorists laid the ambush with the intent to harm NA troops and other innocent commuters. They, however, ran out of luck as they were instead trapped and neutralized in their own web. After the duel and successful neutralization of the terrorists, the troops continued their clearance patrol up to Maiduguri.”

The director said troops of OPLD would continue to maintain an aggressive posture to ensure the entire area is cleared of terrorist elements and their activities while maintaining high morale and fighting efficiency.