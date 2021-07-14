Two soldiers die during Army, Eastern Security clashes in Enugu

No fewer than two soldiers were reported to have been killed when suspected Eastern Security Network (ESN) members attacked troops at a Nigerian Army base in Uzo-Uwani Local Government in Enugu State.

The troops, who were deployed to check the activities of gunmen in the community, were attacked by the ESN members at a checkpoint in Iggah/Asaba, where they had previously launched a manhunt for the gunmen.

Confirming the development, the Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed that during the face-off that trailed the attacks by the ESN members, two soldiers were killed.

Nwachukwu, in the statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, said the gallant troops were currently on the trail of the perpetrators in other to bring them to justice.

The Army spokesman said: “We assure the general public of our commitment to provide adequate security in the general area in collaboration with other security agencies.”

The director urged members of the public to complement the effort of the security agencies by remaining law-abiding and provide useful information on the fleeing gunmen.

