Two soldiers, 24 others die during bandits’ attack in Kaduna

No fewer than 13 additional villagers were reported to have been killed by bandits in Agban Kagoro Chiefdom, increasing the death toll to 26 across Kaura and Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Among those said to have been killed by bandits during the attacks were two soldiers attached to Operation safe Heaven, a formation deployed to the northern region to restore peace.

It was learnt that corpses of the deceased were recovered by the community search and rescue team deployed by the council to ascertain the casualties figure.

Aside from the deceased villagers, at least seven others were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries and were currently receiving treatment in some hospitals within Kaduna state and Jos, Plateau State capital.

The death toll increased after the State Governor, Nasru El-Rufai, imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaura and Jema’a Local Government, in a bid to restore normalcy to the troubled zones.

Confirming the death toll on Monday, the Chairman of Kaura Local Government, Matthias Siman, in an interview with newsmen, disclosed that one soldier sustained injury.

He further disclosed that bandits stormed communities in the council at about 7 pm yesterday as well as setting buildings ablaze and that they operated for hours before leaving.

The chairman noted that the soldiers met their death while responding to a distress call put across by residents after the gunmen begun to set about 100 houses ablaze.

According to him, the bandits invaded the community in three 18-seater buses at about 7pm yesterday and operated till 11pm without any hindrance.

Earlier, announcing the governor’s directives, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stressed that the action was the only quick measure that could allow the military prevent further attacks and protect lives and property.

The commissioner condemned the violence and all acts of lawlessness that have occurred in the area, saying the government has given the security agencies full authorisation to enforce the curfew.

He called on residents in the affected local government areas to cooperate with the security agencies in a bid to restore peace and uphold law and order in the areas.

Aruwan also assured them that the government was monitoring the situation closely, stressing the need to avoid actions that could lead to a breakdown of law and order.

In the statement released on Monday, Aruwan said: “Following advice from security agencies, the Kaduna State government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas with immediate effect.

“This is to assist the security agencies to stabilise the situation in the areas, save lives and property, and enable the restoration of law and order.”

