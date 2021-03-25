Two siblings, friend bag death sentence after robbery in Ondo

A High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State has sentenced two brothers, Isacc Sunday and Isaac Lucky, to death for engaging in armed robbery activities in the state.

Another member of the three-man robbery gang, Ovie Nana, was also awarded same judgement by the court for his actions during their various operations.

The trio, expected to die by hanging, were said to have robbed their victims of motorcycles, mobile phones, cash, and other valuables by using guns and other dangerous weapons seven years ago in Bolorunduro, Ondo East Local Government Area of the State.

They were arraigned by the state government before the court presided over by Justice Yemi Fasanmi on a five-count charge include conspiracy and serial robberies. But were amended to six by the leave of the Court vide the Amendment Information in April 2019.

In his judgment yesterday, Justice Fasanmi, who sentenced the two brothers and their accomplice to death by hanging, said he was convinced that the prosecution proved the case beyond all doubts.

Duirng the proceedings that lasted for several months, it was revealed that they committed the crime on December 11, 2013, the convicts were arrested by police and arraigned for conspiracy and armed robbery, offences which contravened and punishable under the Criminal laws of the state and Robbery and Firearms laws of the Federation.

The Prosecution led by the Chief Legal Officer in the Ondo State Ministry of Justice, Olusegun Akeredolu, presented four witnesses and tendered confessional statements of the accused which were admitted after trial within trial.