Two schoolchildren, two others die in Ogun auto crash

A devastating road accident has claimed the lives of four individuals including schoolchildren in Sowo Village, along the Abeokuta–Sagamu Expressway in Ogun State, leading to a protest that left hundreds of travellers stranded for hours.

The tragic incident, which happened around 3:00 p.m., involved a speeding vehicle that veered off the road and struck a group of pupils walking home from school.

Eyewitnesses said the children died instantly, causing angry villagers to block the busy expressway in protest.

The protest brought traffic to a complete stop, leaving motorists and commuters stuck in a gridlock that stretched for several kilometres.

Some travellers abandoned their vehicles and walked long distances to find alternative routes.

An attempt by angry youths to lynch the driver of the vehicle was foiled by security operatives who arrived at the scene and whisked him away to safety.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident, calling it “a deeply unfortunate event.”

“A tragic accident took place at Sowo Village, resulting in the loss of four lives, including schoolchildren. The road was blocked, and security agencies were quickly called in to control the situation.”

Akinbiyi added that a joint team from TRACE, the police, and the Nigerian Army was deployed to the scene to restore order.

“The road has since been reopened, and traffic is gradually returning to normal. The prompt response of the security agencies helped to pacify the angry residents and bring back calm,” he said.

The residents also urged government to erect speed bumps and pedestrian crossing signs in the area to prevent a recurrence.

meanwhile, the bodies of the victims had been deposited in a nearby morgue, while the driver remains in police custody for further investigation.