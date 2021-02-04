Two robbers bag death sentence in Lagos

A State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos has sentenced two persons, Moshood Ogunshola and Wasiu Lekan, to death for engaging in an armed robbery in Ikotun, Alimosho Local Government.

The court ruled that the actions of both convicts, conspiring and robbing one Wasiu Rasaki of his Motorcycle at Ile Eja, Ikotun while armed with a machete, contravene the state law.

Delivering judgement in the suit with charge No.ID/359C/13 between Lagos State vs Moshood Ogunshola and Wasiu Lekan, the judge, Justice S. Ogunsanya, added that the two convicts, who were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery in Lagos, admittance during the trial further necessitated the ruling.

Ogunsanya, in his ruling recently, stated that the offence of Moshood and Wasiu, was punishable under section 261 and 297 of the Criminal Justice Law CH. C.17 Vol. 13 of Lagos State 2015.

“You are hereby sentenced to death on the counts of conspiracy to commit Robbery and Armed Robbery ” Justice Ogunsanya ruled.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Adebayo Haroun, in a statement by Director, Public Affairs Officer, the state Ministry of Justice, Kayode Oyekanmi, urged the court to sentence the defendants accordingly having found them guilty of the charges against them.

The robbers were arrested by the Police and arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery which contravenes the Criminal Justice Act of Lagos State.