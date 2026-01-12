Two Rivers lawmakers withdraw support for Fubara’s impeachment

Two members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have distanced themselves from the ongoing efforts to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, calling instead for dialogue and an amicable resolution to the political crisis gripping the state.

Hon. Sylvanus Nwankwo, the representative of Omuma State Constituency and the Minority Leader of the Assembly, along with Hon. Peter Abbey from Degema State Constituency, made the appeal during a press briefing in Port Harcourt, urging fellow legislators to prioritize peace over the pursuit of removal from office.

The lawmakers said their decision was influenced by interventions from “our elders and leaders,” who called for restraint and reconciliation in the interest of stability in the state.

“Rivers State issued a notice of impeachment on Governor Fubara and his deputy. We appeal to our fellow colleagues to temper justice with mercy and see how we can solve this matter without the impeachment proceedings,” Nwankwo stated.

“Having listened to numerous pleas from our elders and leaders, both within and outside the state, we are appealing to the conscience of our colleagues to reconsider their stand and explore an amicable resolution,” he added.

“Even though the governor and the deputy governor may have infringed on the constitution, we urge our colleagues to prioritize dialogue and reconciliation,” Nwankwo further emphasized.

Peter Abbey, representing Degema State Constituency, echoed the call for restraint, describing the situation as one that requires a human-centered approach.

“He may have infringed on parts of the constitution, but we are human beings, and as members of the 10th Assembly, we plead with our colleagues to reconsider,” Abbey said.

He added that the governor also has a responsibility to de-escalate the crisis by ensuring no further constitutional breaches, which could pave the way for a peaceful settlement.

“The governor has a role to play; he must ensure he does not infringe further on the constitution. That will allow for an amicable resolution,” he said.

Last week, the state parliament commenced impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy. The notice, which accuses the duo of misconduct in the performance of their duties, was moved by 26 members of the Assembly and presented to the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule.