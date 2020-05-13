Two Rivers indigenes bag death sentence over 8yrs old murder

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

After three years of legal battle, a State High Court has sentenced two men to death by hanging for the 2017 ritual killing of an 8 year old girl, Chikamso Nmezurumba, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The two accused sentenced, Ifeanyi Dike and Ugochukwu Onwuamiro, were sentenced by Justice Adolphus Enebeli after a two hours judgement in the court.

Enebeli, while delivering his judgement on Wednesday, hinted that Ugochukwu would have been set free but rather than cautioned the major accused from engaging in the act, he joined him and that his action amount to being guilty of conspiracy.

In the case that had since inception generated emotions, the judge condemned the accused action and described the actions of the the first and second defendant as satanic and thereafter sentenced them to death by hanging.

The third defendant, Ex-Sgt Johnbosco Okoroeze, was found guilty of criminal negligence after his actions allowed the escape of the prime suspect from police custody 24 hours after he was arrested before another police team was deployed to arrest the suspect.

The court reduced his sentence to one year having considered that he had been in custody since August 2017, been dismissed from the police and is a family man.