Two policemen, trader die, scores injure during Shiites, Abuja Police clash

No fewer than two police officers have been killed and three others sustained varying degrees of injuries during clashes between policemen and members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as the Shiites, in the Wuse area of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Also, a trader, who was identified as Amiru, was reported to have died while scampering for safety after the policemen started chasing the protesters close to Chateau De La-Rey in Wuse Zone 6.

An eyewitness narrated that the trader passed on after medical experts at the Zone 3 hospital could treat him over inadequate bed space.

Aside from that, three police patrol vehicles were also set ablaze during the clash that resulted in a pandemonium within the seat of power.

Spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the attack which happened on Sunday.

Adeh described the attack as unprovoked while accusing the group of destroying three police patrol vehicles.

According to Adeh, the IMN members attacked some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the FCT command at Wuse Junction by a traffic light.

“The FCT police command wishes to confirm an unprovoked attack by the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as the ‘Shi’ite’ group, on some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force attached to FCT command at Wuse Junction by the traffic light, where two police personnel were killed, three left unconscious in the hospital, and three Police patrol vehicles set ablaze.

The police PRO indicated that they wielded machetes, improvised explosive devices (locally made bombs in bottles with kerosene), and knives.

“The proscribed organisation attacked the police checkpoint unprovoked, wielding machetes, improvised explosive devices (locally made bombs in bottles with kerosene), and knives,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the situation has been brought under control as police operatives have restored normalcy to the area.

“While several arrests have been effected, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, condemns the unprovoked attack on Police officers.

“He promises to bring those involved to book. The situation is presently under control and normalcy restored,” the police spokesperson stated.

She also said that the FCT Police Command would communicate further developments to members of the public in due course.