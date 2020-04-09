Two police officers risk dismissal over Lagos motorists extortion

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Following motorists complain of illegal impoundment and extortion in Ikorodu, Lagos state, the Nigerian Police has detained two officers over alleged involvement in the acts.

The officers, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Adebayo Ojo and Sergeant Adeleke Mojisola, who both risk dismissal from the law enforcement agency over their alleged involvement, are currently under detention.

Both officers were placed under detention after a lady alleged that Ojo, who was the Divisional Traffic Officer (DTO) for Agbowa Division and Adeleke, impounded her vehicle after she refused to give the officers bribe.

After several minutes of arguments, she claimed, in a video posted on social media, that the officers compelled her to path with substantial sum of money before releasing her car.

Confirming the detention of both officers, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Lagos Command, Bala Elkana, on Thursday, disclosed that the officers accused by the woman have been identified and detained for investigations.

“While appreciating the courage of the complainant and other well meaning citizens who forwarded the video to our social media page, the Command urged the complainant to take a further step by reporting at the Command Headquarters Ikeja to enable the Command conclude the investigation”.

According to Elkana, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an in-depth investigation into the case.