Two pilots, three others survive Abuja cargo aircraft accident

No fewer than five people including two pilots have escaped death after an Allied Air Cargo aircraft with registration number 5N-JRT skied off the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The accident was said to have occurred after the aircraft suffered a tyre burst causing it to skid the Runway 22 at the airport.

As a result of the accident on Wednesday, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has temporarily shut down the runway following the incident.

The plane, arriving in Abuja, was involved in the incident upon landing while all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated.

The incident was said to have caused significant disruptions, with several departures delayed as authorities work to clear the affected runway.

However, there were no injuries nor death records even as emergency officials immediately took over the site.

The agency confirmed the accident through a statement released on by FAAN Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, identifying reasons for the crash and efforts made to prevent further occurrence.

Orah stated, “At 10:05 am on December 11, 2024, an Allied Air Cargo aircraft with registration number 5N-JRT skidded off Runway 22 at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja with five souls on board with no reported injury. They were all safely evacuated and taken to the FAAN clinic for further checks.

“The Airport Emergency response team is on the scene along with accident investigators. The runway is being cleared and is expected to reopen for operations as soon as possible.”

FAAN however appreciated the aviation community and the general public for their understanding and patience.