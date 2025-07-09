Two persons die during police, gunmen clashes in Anambra

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead and dozens of others sustained varying degrees of injuries during face-off between the Nigerian Police and gunmen terrorizing Anambra State.

The deceased, as gathered. were pronounced dead by medical experts after they were hit by stray bullets shot by the gunmen during the clashes on the Ekwulobia flyover axis of the state.

Meanwhile, the police demobilised one of the armed criminals, recovered one AK-47 rifle, one automatic pump action gun and four vehicles at the scene as the Operatives sustained the onslaught operations in the area.

Confirming the casualties figure, the Anambra police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that the bodies of the deceased have been recovered and deposited in the morgue.

In a statement made available to newsmen after the clashes, Ikenga said: “The vehicles recovered include one red Toyota Camry vehicle with Reg No: ENU 58 SC, custom colour GLK Mercedes Benz without a registration number, golden colour Lexus 330 with Reg No: ENU 815 AP and one ash Toyota Highlander with Reg No: GDD 517 RW.

“The Armed criminals unprovokedly shot indiscriminately under the Ekwulobia flyover. Consequently, in a swift response, the Joint Security Team engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel.

“Regrettably, the incident recorded the death of two unsuspecting members of the public and the burning of a brown Toyota Sienna vehicle allegedly belonging to the Anambra State Vigilante Group.

According to the statement, “In another development, the Oko Divisional Police Headquarters witnessed an attack, but the gallant Officers on duty repelled the assault by the armed criminals. No casualties were recorded as the aggressive pursuit by the Joint Security Team of the assailants continues in the area.

“Given the above, adequate security measures have been put in place at the instance of the Commissioner of Police CP Ikioye Orutugu. Residents are hereby urged to remain calm as efforts to ensure their safety continues unabated.