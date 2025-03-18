Two PDP lawmakers dump party for APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost two of its House of Representatives members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as Husseini Jallo and Adamu Tanko defected, citing ongoing instability within the opposition party as their reason for leaving.

Jallo, representing Igabi Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, and Tanko, representing Suleja/Tara/Gurara Federal Constituency in Niger State, announced their decisions during a plenary session.

Jallo became the second PDP lawmaker from Kaduna to switch parties in recent weeks, following Amos Magaji’s earlier defection.

Tanko, meanwhile, emphasized that his move came after extensive consultations with political stakeholders in his constituency.

In a letter read by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday, Jallo stated, “Mr Speaker, your leadership style and my belief in the principle of national unity was taken into consideration while taking this decision.”

He added, “The lingering instability in the opposition party had hindered my ability to serve my constituents effectively,” highlighting the APC as a more attractive platform to advance his political career.

The defections sparked immediate reactions from PDP leaders in the House, with minority Leader Kingsley Chinda, raising a point of order.

He argued that opposition members would continue to demand that seats of defectors be declared vacant.

He referenced a Supreme Court judgment requiring defections to be properly executed, stating there was no evidence before the House to suggest Jallo and Tanko had followed due process.

Deputy Minority Leader, Ali Isa reinforced this stance, saying, “The PDP remains very strong both as a party as well as an opposition. There is no crisis in the PDP.”

He urged the defectors to take the path of honour by resigning their position and go back to their people to face a fresh election, threatening litigation if they failed to withdraw their defection letters.