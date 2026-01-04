Two passengers injured in Lagos auto crash

Two bus passengers have sustained injuries following an accident involving a bus and truck in Lagos.

The two vehicles were said to have collided after which the victims, who were in the bus, were injured alongside the bus appearing damaged.

The state’s Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, confirmed the ghastly incident stating that the driver of the vehicle, a Tata commercial bus, with registration number MUS 507 XX, drove at reckless speed, and contravened the state’s traffic laws.

The agency’s General Manager, Bakare-Oki, condemned the neglect to the stipulated laws, praying for a speedy recovery for the victims.

Bakare-Oki said that upon receiving a distress call from the scene, LASTMA operatives deployed were deployed and exhibited commendable operational promptness.

He mentioned that the officers successfully rescued the two critically injured passengers who were trapped within the mangled bus and immediately activated established emergency response protocols.

The agency’s boss informed that the Lagos State Ambulance Services, LASAMBUS, was promptly contacted and responded without delay, administering on-site first aid before conveying the victims to a medical facility for comprehensive and specialised treatment.

Bakare-Oki described the incident which happened during early hours of Sunday at the Oshodi Oke area of the state as a clarion call to motorists to shun driving at excessive speed in order to prevent loss of lives and damaged and loss of properties.

“Speeding remains one of the most prevalent causes of road traffic crashes and needless loss of lives,” he said.

“Adherence to speed regulations is not optional; it is a civic and moral obligation essential to safeguarding all road users,” he stated.

He urged motorists to comply with traffic regulations and cooperate fully with traffic officers, emphasizing that collective responsibility and conscious road discipline remain the bedrock of sustainable road safety in Lagos State.