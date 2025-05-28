Two passengers die. Nine injure during auto crash in Ondo

A devastating road accident involving a Toyota Sienna commercial bus has claimed the lives of two passengers, while nine others sustained varying degrees of injuries in Ondo State.

The tragic event unfolded when the Toyota Sienna veered off the road due to an apparent loss of control by the driver, resulting in the deaths of the passengers on board.

As gathered, the incident, which occurred along the Afin-Okeagbe Road in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of the state, was reportedly caused by a tyre burst that led the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Confirming the incident, the Ondo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ibitoye Samuel, stated that the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue, while the injured victims were immediately taken to Okeagbe-Akoko General Hospital for medical attention.

“This unfortunate incident could have been avoided with proper vehicle maintenance. Drivers must ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on any journey,” Samuel said.

He also emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic rules and exercising caution, especially on highways.

“The FRSC has continued to advocate responsible driving and routine vehicle checks to curb road crashes across the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, residents in the area have called on road safety agencies to intensify public awareness campaigns to prevent further occurrences on the ever-busy route.