Two passengers die in Sokoto boat mishap

The National Inland Waterways Authority has confirmed another fatal boat mishap for the third time within this month at the Jaranja River in the Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The agency disclosed that two passengers died while nine others were rescued by the emergency officials.

NIWA Area Manager in Sokoto, Bala Bello, told newsmen on Saturday that the tragedy occurred yesterday evening.

Bello, who said the incident occurred in the afternoon of Friday, attributed it to negligence, canoe overloading and safety rules violation.

He explained that a rescue team, comprising officials from NIWA, the National Emergency Management Agency, the State Emergency Management Agency, and the Red Cross Society, had been deployed to the scene.

Bello said the team confirmed the casualty figures while search and rescue operations were ongoing to locate the missing persons.

The Area Manager reiterated that NIWA had been engaging riverine communities on safety measures, guidelines, use of life jackets and other considerations on water usage.

It would be recalled that the Sokoto State Government confirmed the death of four passengers, 41 survivors and five missing persons in a boat mishap on August 17 at Kojiyo Village in Goronyo Local Government Area of the state.

Another incident occurred on August 22, at Faji Community in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state, while the present incident was the third within the month.

Speaking at the scene, the NEMA Head of Rescue and Rehabilitation, Tukur Abubakar, said search and rescue operations were ongoing in order to locate the missing person.

A resident, Abubakar, Jabbi from La, told newsmen that nine persons were rescued by local divers, one body recovered, while a female body among the boat passengers is still missing.