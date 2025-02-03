Two passengers die in Ogun auto crash

Two passengers have been confirmed dead, with several others critically injured during a fatal auto crash in Ogun State.

The tragic incident occurred near the Danco Filling Station, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, prompting the Ogun Police Command to issue a stern warning to motorists against reckless driving and negligence.

According to a press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ogun Police Command, CSP Omolola Odutola, the accident involved a Toyota Sienna bus with number plate EPE 430 HT and a stationary luxury bus with number plate KTU 835 XY, belonging to the Young Shall Grow Transport Company.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the luxury bus had stopped in traffic due to a minor accident ahead when the Toyota Sienna, reportedly speeding, lost control and crashed into the rear of the stationary bus.

The collision resulted in devastating consequences. Two male passengers, identified as Charles Izuchukwu, a staff member of Babcock University, and an unidentified male occupant, were pronounced dead at Live Well Hospital in Sagamu.

Their remains have been deposited at Last Home Green Mortuary. Five other passengers in the Toyota Sienna sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Live Well Hospital. The driver of the Toyota Sienna and two additional injured passengers are also undergoing medical care.

The Motor Traffic Department (MTD) swiftly responded to the scene, documenting the incident and clearing the wreckage to restore normal traffic flow. Both vehicles have been towed to the MTD Office in Sagamu for further investigation and inspection by Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO).

In the wake of the tragedy, the Ogun Police Command reiterated its call for responsible driving. CSP Omolola Odutola emphasized that reckless behavior, excessive speeding, and negligence remain leading causes of fatal road accidents.

She stated, “This unfortunate incident is a painful reminder of the consequences of reckless driving. We urge all motorists, especially commercial drivers, to prioritize safety over speed and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on any journey.”

The command highlighted several contributing factors to such accidents, including driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the use of expired or substandard tires, and a disregard for traffic regulations.

Odutola added, “Drivers must understand that their actions on the road have far-reaching consequences. We will not hesitate to enforce traffic laws and prosecute anyone found violating road safety rules.”

The Ogun Police Command also encouraged members of the public to report reckless driving and unsafe road conditions to the nearest police station or road safety officers.

“We all have a role to play in ensuring safer roads,” Odutola said. “If you witness reckless driving or unsafe road conditions, please report it immediately. Together, we can prevent such tragedies.”