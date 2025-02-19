Two passengers die hours after US plane crash

Two passengers have been confirmed dead by medical experts after two planes collided mid-air in Arizona Marana Airport, United States.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of the day involved flight CESSNA 172s and a Lancair 360 MK II about 21 miles northwest of Tuscon City.

So far, it is unclear how the victims lost their lives nor what the cause of the collision was. However, the National Transportation Board, in a report confirming the incident on Wednesday, said it has launched an investigation into the mid-air collision to determine the cause of the tragic disaster.

Also, the Marana Police Department on its social media handle confirmed the fatality but said additional details were limited at the time.

The collision follows several other aircraft crashes including a crash-landing at a Toronto airport yesterday, a fatal air ambulance crash in Philadelphia on Jan. 31, and the midair collision between an Army helicopter and a commercial airplane.

In that incident, all 67 passengers in both aircraft were killed, making it the deadliest U.S. air crash in almost a quarter century.

MORE DETAILS COMING.