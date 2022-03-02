Two passengers die during multiple accidents in Delta

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed to have died during multiple accidents recorded on the Ughelli-Asaba highway in Delta State.

As gathered, the multiple accidents involves a Toyota Sienna, a tanker, and two trucks and the incident was attributed to the brake failure of one of the trucks.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ibrahim Abubakar, while confirming the tragedy, said that the incident occurred at the Ogwashi-Uku end of the Ughelli-Asaba highway,

During the accident that occurred at about 10.00 a.m on Wednesday, Abubakar said: “It emanated from a possible collision between a Sienna bus, a tanker allegedly conveying liquefied gas, and another truck carrying medical supplies.

“The driver of the Sienna bus and the front passenger reportedly died on the spot; an axe was used to dismantle the affected parts of the bus to bring out the victims,” the safety expert added.

He said that FRSC officials and the Delta Fire Service personnel were at the scene to intervene in the event of any explosion from the truck conveying gas.

Abubakar condoled with the families of the deceased and urged drivers to check their vehicle brakes before embarking on any journey.

