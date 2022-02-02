Report on Interest
Two passengers die after tanker explode on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

No fewer than two passengers were reported to have died while six others escaped death after a tanker laden with Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) exploded on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

As gathered, after the tanker exploded, another truck, a mini-bus as well a motorcycle, were said to have run into the fire that emanated after the explosion, increasing the number of persons involved in the explosion to eight.

It was learnt that the explosion occurred at about 06:05 am on Wednesday and that those involved in the incident that occurred a few kilometers after Sagamu interchange were all males.

These were confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Public Education Officer for Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe.

She stated that the number plates of the two trucks, a mini-bus, and motorcycle involved in the crashes could not be ascertained, saying they had non fixed on them.

Through a statement released after the incident, Okpe disclosed that the fire had been put out by the emergency officials from the state, but cautioned motorists against overspeeding on the road, particularly those on the Lagos to Ibadan route.

“A total of 08 persons were involved all-male adults, no injury sustained, 06 persons were unhurt and unfortunately, 02 persons have recorded death from the crash.

“The suspected cause of the multiple Crashes was speed on the part of one of the trucks. The fire has been put off by firefighters, traffic has been diverted to the Ibadan-Lagos section, and FRSC officers are on standby to clear the obstructions. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously, obey traffic rules and regulations”, she added.

