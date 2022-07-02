Two passengers die, 16 injure during auto crash in Kogi

No fewer than two passengers have been confirmed to have dead and 16 others sustaining varying degrees of injuries when an 18-seater bus rammed into a stationary truck in Sapamuro village, Kogi State.

As learnt, of the 16 injured, two were said to be battling for survival at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja where the deceased victims bodies were deposited.

Confirming the accident, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lokoja, on Saturday, blamed the auto crash on overspeeding and poor visibility of the driver before the accident yesterday.

While sympathising with the families of the deceased, the Sector Commander of the FRSC, Stephen Dawulung, said, “I wish to advise drivers to avoid night travel because visibility is normally poor at night.”

According to him, “Drivers are also most likely to be under fatigue and sleepy at night and yet drive at top speed because the roads are relatively freer of traffic at night.

“Drivers must therefore adhere to stipulated speed limits and observe a minimum of 30 minutes rest after every four hours drive to avoid fatigue and sleep while driving.”

He said that passengers should also understand that night journies expose them to higher risks of being involved in a crash.

