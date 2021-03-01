Report on Interest
Two passengers die, 12 others injure during road crashes in Ekiti

By Barakat Odegbola

By Baraqah

No fewer than two persons have been reported to have died and 12 others injured when an18-passenger commercial bus and a car had collision along Ado Ekiti-Iworoko road in Ekiti State.

It was learnt that the accident occurred a few meters away from the Ekiti State University entrance gate and that the victims, who suffered varying degrees of injuries were rushed to the hospital for treatments.

As gathered, the drivers were trying to maneuver a bad portion on the road which resulted in the Ado-Ekiti bound bus having a head collision with the car heading towards Iworoko.

Confirming the accident yesterday, Commissioner for Ministry of Information and Values Orientation, Akin Omole, stated that the government was monitoring investigations of the Police into the accident.

Omole, in a statement made available to journalists, stated that the government was committed to making roads across the state more safe and secure for motorists.

“We commiserate with the families of our dear departed and pray for God’s comfort at this difficult time. We pray that the souls of our dear indigenes rest in perfect peace, and the injured recover quickly”, he added.

