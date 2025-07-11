Two passengers die, 10 others injure in Jigawa auto crash

A horrific road accident has claimed the life of two persons and left 10 others severely injured around Ringim-Kano Road in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

As learnt, the incident which involved two Volkswagen cars, occurred due to over speeding and wrongful overtaking.

Confirming the auto-crash, the Federal Road Safety Commission Sector Command, Umar Mas’ud disclosed that 13 persons were involved in the incident, which occurred at about 10:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Mas’ud added that all 13 persons involved are from Bareda village in the Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He stated that the Corps recovered #2.1 million belonging to one of the deceased victims and one survivor.

Mas’ud noted that the money has been handed over to the victim relatives in the presence of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the area, Abdullahi Ibrahim.

He applauded the Corps Unit Command in charge of the area for their transparency and diligence in recovering and returning the money.

“It is my pleasure to inform the general public that our personnel were involved in a rescue operation in the Ringim area on Thursday, and during the exercise, the sum of N2,166,700 was recovered.

“After a thorough investigation with the support of the police in the area, all the money recovered was handed over to relatives of the victims,” he stressed.

Mas’ud also urged motorists to refrain from overspeeding, wrongful overtaking, and other reckless behaviors that could lead to road crashes, regardless of the circumstances.

He further reaffirmed the Corps unwavering commitment to integrity and its mandate to serve the public with compassion and transparency.