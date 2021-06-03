Two parents of 136 abducted Niger schoolchildren die after suffering trauma

Barely four days after gunmen stormed Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Tegina, Niger State to kidnap 136 schoolchildren, two of the abducted pupils were reported to have died after suffering trauma over the possible fate of their children in captivity.
The two parents were said to have been in shock after news filtered in that armed gangs invaded their children’s learning center and abducted 136 schoolchildren after releasing 11 others that were discovered unfit for the journey across forests last weekend.
As gathered, the health condition of the deceased parents were reported to have gotten worse yesterday after the abductors demanded ransom before any of the children would be released, just as they threatened to kill the abductees if it was not paid.
Although the identity of the parents was yet to be revealed, principal of the Islamic school, Abubakar Alhassan, hinted that the abductors, during his conversation with them, assured that the children were in good health.
Alhassan, whose five children were also abducted, disclosed that after a headcount, three teachers were missing and could have been abducted by the gunmen to accompany the 136 pupils.
Confirming an actual number of abducted schoolchildren, the State Deputy Governor, Ahmed Ketso, assured parents of the abducted children that the government was doing its best for the safe return of the students, just as he reiterated readiness of the government to give continued support to the security agencies.