Two Osun indigenes on death row over murder

By News Desk

After spending about three years in detention, a High Court sitting in Osun State has sentenced two persons to death by hanging over murder of one Matthew Adeoye in Ikirun.

The two on death row were 21years old Orisakunle Abiodun and 29years old Opadokun Olayinka while the third person arrested alongside culprits, Femi Aroyehun, was discharged and acquitted for lack of evidence against him.

Delivering judgment on the case on Friday, Justice Jide Falola, said that prosecution counsel proved his case against the convicts beyond reasonable doubt for the culprits to be discharged and acquitted.

In the judgment, the judge sentenced both convicts to five years imprisonment for conspiracy and death by hanging for murder.

The convicts, who were first arraigned on Jan. 22, 2018, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy to commit murder and murder, preferred against them.

Counsel to the State Government, Philips Afolayan, had earlier told the court that the three defendants murdered one Matthew Adeoye on March 9, 2017 in Ikirun.

Afolayan said the offenses were contrary to and punishable under Section 324 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 34, Vol. 2, Laws of Osun State and Section 316 (1) and punishable under Section 319 (1) of the same Criminal Code Law of Osun State.

Afolayan told the court that on that fateful day, one of the convicts, Abiodun, used his motorcycle to hit the deceased while returning from work with his friend.

The prosecution counsel said that this resulted in an argument between the deceased and the three convicts, saying, the convicts and some of their supporters descended on the deceased, who later ran for his life.

According to him, the deceased, who was beaten to coma, was later rushed to a nearby hospital by the police team on patrol, where he was eventually pronounced dead by medical experts same day.

The Defence Counsel, L.S. Bello, however, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.