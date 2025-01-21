Two Ogun youths in police net after vandalizing electric cable

The Ogun Police Command has apprehended two suspects linked to the vandalism of IBEDC installation wires and iron rods in the Ogunmakin area of the state.

The arrests occurred after operatives from the Safer Highway team, stationed near Macpherson University, encountered two men carrying rolls of cable wires and iron rods.

The suspects, in an attempt to transport the stolen items, requested assistance from a driver, raising suspicions that the items might be stolen.

Upon approaching the overhead bridge at Ogunmakin, the driver alerted police officers on duty about his suspicions.

The officers promptly flagged down the vehicle, conducted a search, and identified the suspects as 34-year-old Agbo Jeremiah and 29-year-old Sunday Ngbuta.

According to a statement from CSP Omolola Odutola, the Police Public Relations Officer, the suspects could not provide a satisfactory explanation for their possession of the wires and rods.

“Photographs of the stolen items were taken, and the suspects failed to ascertain how they came into possession of them or answer questions put to them,” Odutola said.

She further revealed that the suspects were arrested on Monday at approximately 7:00

PM following an alert.

“The divisional police officer of Owode

Egba swiftly acted on the situation and ensured the culprits were taken into custody for interrogation,” she added.

The Ogun State Police Command has assured the public that further investigations are ongoing, and updates will be provided. They reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order across the state.