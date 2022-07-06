Two officers die during police, gunmen clashes in Katsina

No fewer than two officers of the Katsina Police Command has been confirmed dead following a gun duel with gunmen during a clearance operation of terrorists, in Zakka forest, Safana axis of the state.

A distress call was said to have been received that over 300 terrorists on motorcycles were shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles and General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG)..

The terrorists were said to have ambushed the Area Commander, Dutsinma, Aminu Umar

and his team when they intervened to quell the operation of the gunmen.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Command’s Spokesperson, Gambo Isah, disclosed that the Area Commander and one other were shot dead during a cross exchange of gun fire.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Idrisu Dauda, on behalf of the officers and men of the Command expressed his sympathy to the family of the deceased and prayed to God to repose their souls.

He further reaffirmed that the Nigeria Police Force is committed on the ongoing onslaught against terrorism in the state until it is completely routed out.

