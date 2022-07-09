Two occupants missing after flood sweeps two vehicles away in Lagos

Atleast two persons have been reported missing and four others rescued after floods swept away two vehicles in Fatoki axis of Agege Local Government in Lagos State.

The two missing persons were said to be among six occupants of the two vehicles, a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and Toyota Saloon car, that tried to drive through the flood but they were later swept away before they could get past it.

Our correspondent gathered that although the people were warned not to drive through the road by the residents in the area, they were adamant and drove through and were swept away.

It was however learnt that of the six occupants of both vehicles, three each, one of them jumped to safety in anticipation that the vehicle may not go through, another swam out of the flood, two were rescued by residents while two others were still missing.

As gathered, they were said to have been swept away on Saturday when rainwater overflowed an uncompleted canal by the Lagos State Government in the area and took over the entire road completely.

READ ALSO:

It was learnt that after the incident occurred simultaneously, all efforts to get the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) through its dedicated 767 and 112 proved abortive and the two agencies said to have responded to distress calls were National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Lagos State Fire Service.

The Guild learnt that the fire service officials, who were not skilled in water search and rescue operations could not perform the needed miracle residents clamoured for.

In a bid to save lives, it was reported that a young man of northern extraction dared the flood, jumped into the uncompleted canal and rescued two as well as assisted another person to safety.

Residents in the community narrated that both vehicles were occupied by three people each and that they were cautioned not to try passing through but they did not yield.

Confirming the incident, the Southwest coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed that search and rescue efforts were still ongoing to ensure the two missing occupants were found.

Farinloye, meanwhile, commended the residents for their efforts, particularly after they acted as the first responders at the incident scene in the community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

