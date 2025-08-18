Two Nigerians die from food poisoning in Libya

Two Nigerians, identified only as Collins and Osas, have reportedly died in Tripoli, the capital of Libya, under circumstances suspected to be related to poisoning.

The duo, who had recently moved to the Mistrata region of the North African country, reportedly passed away in the capital city, Tripoli, after meeting with a yet-to-be-identified compatriot who assisted them in securing their relocation from Nigeria on July 20.

According to sources, the three men had visited a location in Oshofana, an area believed to be a hub for underground dealings and illicit activity.

After spending four days there, their companion reportedly chose to leave, while Collins and Osas decided to remain behind.

“So, after spending four days there, the friend whom they followed to the place said he was about to return to Misrata, but Collins and Osas said they were still going to stay behind. Then, he left them there and went back. It was about two days later that he claimed to have received a call that his two colleagues had died of what was suspected to be food poisoning,” the source narrated

“Given the nature of Oshofana, and knowing the kind of activities that go on there, some of us are not satisfied with his explanation,” another source added.

The source further stated that both deceased individuals had since been buried in the north African country.

Local police authorities confirmed that investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.