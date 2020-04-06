Two Nigerian UK returnees test coronavirus positive in Kwara

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, has confirmed two cases of coronavirus, days after the government lockdown the state to prevent the virus from spreading to the state.

Abdulrasaq added that the two cases were returnees from United Kingdom (UK) who contracted the disease from a coronavirus case that died recently.

The governor, in a statement on his official social media handle on Monday, further explained that one of the new cases was wife to the disease and the other was a relative.

He said: “Report reaching me from the Kwara State Technical Committee sadly confirms two cases of Covid-19 in our state. One is the wife of the UITH patient, a UK returnee who died last Thursday. And the other is a UK returnee who is unrelated to the deceased.

“The report is based on confirmation received from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) test center in Ibadan. We will keep you updated. We need you to stay at home and stay safe. Keep social distancing, please”, the governor added.