Two Nigerian-born basketballers gain promotion to NBA, join new teams

Two Nigerian-born young basketball players, Ochai Agbaji and Oluwafemi Williams, have gained promotion to the National Basketball Association (NBA) league after displaying exceptional skills during the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s division.

While Agbaji, who helped Kansas win the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament, was selected as the 14th overall best and signed by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2022 NBA draft, Williams headed to Charlotte.

For the 21-year-old Agbaji, his move to his new club after being named the 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament’s Most Outstanding player, would be teaming up with another rising star of Nigerian descent in Isaac Okoro, who was the Cavaliers first-round pick in 2020.

According to NBA scouts, Agbaji is ready to contribute immediately in his rookie season because of his prototypical frame; standing at 6’6” with a 6’10” wingspan and weighing 215 pounds while being a very good off-the-ball scorer.

Agbaji finished the season averaging 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6 assists per game while shooting 41% beyond from 3-point range. He also received Big XII Player of the Year and Consensus First-Team All-American honours.

Meanwhile, Williams who is born to Nigerian immigrants was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 15th overall pick, joining former Duke teammate, Paulo Banchero (no. 1 overall pick) as the second Blue Devil to be chosen in the first half of the first round.

The 20-year-old centre was named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game in his 2021-2022 season.

The NCAA Tournament concluded over two months ago with the Kansas Jayhawks taking the national title by beating the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Kansas, assisted by Agbaji, overcame the Villanova Wildcats in the Final Four with an 81-65 victory and followed that with a 72-69 win in the title game.

The young Agbaji was born on 20 April 2000 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and grew up playing soccer but quit the sport as a sophomore at Oak Park High School in Kansas City, Missouri, to focus on basketball.

The Kansas star was originally into soccer through his father, who is Nigerian. In Ochai’s Twitter bio, he has an emoji of the Nigerian flag.

Ochai Agbaji’s parents are Erica and Olofu Agbaji. Ochai’s mother, Erica, is a kindergarten teacher in Kansas City and she is originally from Wisconsin as well as was also a basketball player at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.

Ochai is close to both parents and they have been hugely supportive of his career throughout his time with the Jayhawks.

“As the years have gone on, I can see the leadership in him has grown. But I love his smile after he’s made a dunk or a good play or someone else has. Just that smile tells me he is having fun, he’s doing what he wants to do,” the mother, Erica, said.

Ochai’s father, Olofu, is a city planner in Kansas City, Missouri and moved from Nigeria to the US when Ochai was 17 years old. Together they worked on Ochai’s basketball skills and Olofu has been hugely important in his son’s growth.

“He will be the first one to tell you we aren’t done yet. And this is because he used to like Spider-Man, and one of his favourite quotes is ‘with great power comes great responsibility’. So that’s what I always remind him.”

Speaking about his son potentially being drafted to the NBA, the senior Agbaji said: “It doesn’t matter where he is drafted. I just hope he goes to a team that has personnel such as Self and KU, a team that will be able to tap the best out of him.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

