Two Nasarawa former governors and APC convention

As the race for the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) draws near, it seems two former governors of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu and Tanko Al-Makura are the top contenders, interestingly, both of them had history of never losing personal elections.

Now the Buhari case of what goes around comes around.

Whoever grew up in Nigeria whether or not interested in politics is aware of the Hausa phrase “Mai Gaskiya” literarily translated as the truthful one. Which has for over two decades remained both the passport as well as the flight ticket of President Buhari’s journey to the Aso Vila. So I was never surprised when I heard of the purported endorsement of Abdullahi Adamu against the dribbler Tanko Al-Makura.

First as a man of integrity, one will always expect Mr. President to align himself with someone whose philosophy matches or is at least closer to his own, which to all practicing politicians or even student of politics who had devoted their time to study or learn the game may describe as the Buhari’s way, will acknowledge the similarities in words and deeds of Abdullahi Adamu to that of Buhari, the man is dogged, straightforward and he only say what he meant. Abdullahi Adamu apart from been more experienced in terms of party governance than Al-Makura has proven over and over again to be trustworthy and truthful. Al-Makura on the other hand had been widely acknowledged to be a betrayal who’s interest superseded every other interest, he is a man that can easily sale out the APC if that will satisfy his pay masters and his own greed to cling on to power.

It is important to recall that the president had lost elections on two occasions when Al-Makura was contesting on the platform of the CPC and as the only CPC State Governor, analysts said it was not unconnected to his romance with the PDP and his loyalty because he never believed in the aspirations of Buhari but rather took it as an avenue to win his election considering the large followership of the President across northern states.

It is even safe to say that President Buhari was declared winner of the 2019 election in Nasarawa State for the fear that if the PDP presidential candidate’s results was added along side that of the senate, Al-Makura was likely to lose his own senate seat which my search revealed that he never won. This is another reason why people close to the Presidency will never allow the president to endorse a cheap candidate that will definitely see to the failure of the party in the 2023 general election, as he just facilitated it at the recently conducted Area Council Elections of the the FCT.

Whether we accept it or not Abdullahi Adamu had remained more of a nationalist than Al-Makura, he has maintained a cordial relationship with all and sundry and most importantly he is not a local champion, he is a believer in the Nigeria project, a true believe in it unity as well as it diversity.

Also with Abdullahi Adamu as a National Chairman of the APC, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule of Nasarawa State will have more freedom to lead from the front rather than remain the puppet of Al-Makura’ constant interest and interference, as we saw last week on broadcast media and subsequently the fear he exhibited during the One-on-One with Seun on Sunday Politcs, and also as it was with Obaseki before his crises with Oshiomhole lead to our party’s lost of Edo, in the last governorship elections.

Finally as a person and going by the need of our great party the APC, I think Abdullahi Adamu is the man for the job and I believe wholeheartedly that Mr. President made a great choice looking into Adamu’s experience, exposure, character and loyalty to the party and the county.

Ejike Writes In From Abajah, Imo State

